Sat, 07 October 2023 at 5:19 pm

Country Star Russell Dickerson & Wife Kailey Reveal Name of Second Baby, Share First Pics

Country Star Russell Dickerson & Wife Kailey Reveal Name of Second Baby, Share First Pics

Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson are welcoming a new baby!

The 36-year-old country star and the 33-year-old podcast host revealed the news with an adorable announcement post on Instagram.

On Saturday (October 7), Russell and Kailey shared a carousel of family photos featuring themselves, their son, Remington, and their new baby boy, Radford. Some of the photos are black and white, while others are in color.

Kailey wrote in her caption, “Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City…Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all…But we made it!”

She added, “Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!”

Kailey also noted that Rad weighed in 8 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long. She wrote, “🙌🏼 for a 10-day-early baby under 10 lbs 🙌🏼.”

Back in 2021, Russell opened up about touring and celebrating Remington‘s first birthday at Disney World.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kailey Dickerson, Music, Russell Dickerson

