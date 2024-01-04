Kate Hudson Reveals What Today's Rom-Coms Are Lacking & What They Need to Be Successful Again

Kate Hudson rocks a familiar look while stepping out for press on Thursday (January 4) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actress wore a fur trench coat that was very reminiscent of the coat she wore in one of her early, fan-favorite films Almost Famous!

While appearing on The View that day, Kate talked about her rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which turned 20 years old in 2023, what made it so good, and what rom-coms are missing nowadays.

“Honestly, I think it was well written,” she said. “I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula, which it does, there is a formula that works… But it does also start with the writing.”

“We went through multiple writers and made sure we had a great foundation of a script, and then the cast,” she continued.

Kate then went on to discuss what rom-coms are seemingly missing these days, and what they need to improve, aside from the writing.

“It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms, and so that’s also I think a big part of the equation, is to have event,” Kate said. “As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, ‘Hey, come do a rom-com!’ I think that’s a big part of the formula too.”

Kate concluded that to make a good rom-com, “It’s about the writing and how we’re investing and telling the story. The writing and directors. If you look at the classic rom-coms or movies that last, and they do, they’re the ones that last forever and people go back and back.”

“I think it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talent.”

Kate has starred in a slew of other rom-coms over the years, in addition to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, including You, Me and Dupree, Fool’s Gold, My Best Friend’s Girl, Bride Wars, A Little Bit of Heaven, Mother’s Day and Raising Helen.