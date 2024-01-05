Leonardo DiCaprio Discusses His Fame, Notices a Big Difference Between the Red Carpet & His Daily Life

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous movie stars of all time, but his day-to-day life doesn’t reflect that. At least, not according to him!

The 49-year-old Titanic and Killers of the Flower Moon actor hit the red carpet on Thursday night (January 4) for the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

He arrived at the event wearing a stylish suit and was greeted by hordes of fans. While speaking to reporters backstage, Leonardo explained how the experience at the event differed from his normal life.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Do I get used to it? It’s not a part of my everyday life, but I was actually incredibly surprised at the turnout here,” he told ET when asked about the warm reception that he received at the event. “Palm Springs Film Festival’s kind of going off. It really is.”

