Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals the One Thing He Wants to Do Before Turning 50 Next Year

Leonardo DiCaprio has big plans before turning 50!

In a preview for his interview on Good Morning America, the Oscar-winning actor, who turned 49 back on Nov. 11, shared the one goal he wants to accomplishment before his milestone birthday next year.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You know what? Just one more movie,” Leo shared, hinting that he hopes to get back in front of the camera for another role. “One more movie.”

Earlier in the preview, Leo and ABC‘s Chris Connelly reflected on how quickly time has passed.

“You’re 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?” Chris, who has often interview Leo throughout his career, asked.

“I have no idea,” Leo responded with a laugh, before recalling, “We were talking about our first interview, that may have been 30 years ago.”

Leo‘s interview on Good Morning America airs on Tuesday morning (November 21) on ABC.

Leo rang in his 49th birthday earlier this month, and there were tons of A-list stars at his party!