Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating his special day!

The Titanic actor turned 49 on Saturday (November 11), and a ton of A-list stars stepped out to join the actor and activist to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

One day before on Friday night (November 10), Leo had an even more intimate gathering ahead of his birthday, alongside his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. (Find out who else joined them!)

Click through to see who was at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday party…