Vittoria Ceretti & Tobey Maguire Attend Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Dinner in Santa Monica

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating his birthday with his new girlfriend!

Vittoria Ceretti was seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after the Oscar-winning actor’s 49th birthday dinner on Friday night (November 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For the dinner party, the 25-year-old Italian model wore a black blazer over a gray top paired with jeans.

Leo‘s longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also seen leaving the party along with Tobey‘s ex-wife Jenifer Meyer and boyfriend Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Leo has been linked to Vittoria since August, when they were spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara. They have since been seen together around the world, including at Fashion Week in Paris.

Last month, the two were seen getting handsy at a Halloween party.