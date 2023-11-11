Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Sat, 11 November 2023 at 11:29 am

Vittoria Ceretti & Tobey Maguire Attend Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Dinner in Santa Monica

Vittoria Ceretti & Tobey Maguire Attend Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Dinner in Santa Monica

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating his birthday with his new girlfriend!

Vittoria Ceretti was seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after the Oscar-winning actor’s 49th birthday dinner on Friday night (November 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vittoria Ceretti

For the dinner party, the 25-year-old Italian model wore a black blazer over a gray top paired with jeans.

Leo‘s longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also seen leaving the party along with Tobey‘s ex-wife Jenifer Meyer and boyfriend Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Leo has been linked to Vittoria since August, when they were spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara. They have since been seen together around the world, including at Fashion Week in Paris.

Last month, the two were seen getting handsy at a Halloween party.
Just Jared on Facebook
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 01
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 02
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 03
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 04
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 05
vittoria ceretti tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio birthday party 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Geoffrey Ogunlesi, Jennifer Meyer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Vittoria Ceretti

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images