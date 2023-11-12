'The Marvels' Suffers Worst Launch in the 15-Year History of MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is unfortunately dealing with a new low.

The superhero franchise’s latest offering, The Marvels, opened to $47 million in its opening weekend at the box office from 4,030 theaters, setting a record for the lowest launch in the history of the 15-year franchise, via TheWrap.

The previous low was set by The Incredible Hulk, earning $55.4 million back in 2008 before inflation adjustment. In comparison, DC’s The Flash opened to $55 million this past June.

Audiences have given the film a B on CinemaScore, and an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Movies that don’t earn an A- or higher among audiences have often seen their box office numbers drop sharply in the following weekends, the news outlet reports.

Part of the problem may also lie with the newly ended SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevented the stars from doing promo until the very last minute.

