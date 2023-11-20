Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Taylor Swift‘s new love story with Travis Kelce has a lot of people talking, including the “Lavender Haze” singer’s friends!

Taylor, 33, has been dating Travis, 34, since September. Since then, Taylor has attended several of the NFL player’s Kansas City Chiefs games, and he even attended her Eras Tour concert in Argentina!

From Cara Delevingne to Gigi Hadid, many members of Taylor‘s inner circle have weighed in on her relationship with Travis.

