Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After She Was Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Cameron Diaz is breaking her silence after she was named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

On Wednesday night (January 3), the courts released documents containing the names of 187 people, including celebrities and public figures, who came up in the various court proceedings about the late disgraced millionaire, who died in prison in August 2019.

Cameron, 51, was one of notable names mentioned in the documents and she is now addressing the situation.

In a statement shared with Page Six on Friday (Jan. 5), Cameron‘s publicist denied that the actress had any connection to Epstein.

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her,” Cameron‘s rep shared.

In the now-unsealed court documents, Joanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein‘s accusers, claimed in a deposition that Epstein often bragged about knowing big stars, including Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, and more.

However, Joanna testified that she had not personally met any of the names that she mentioned.

“When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he would be on the phone a lot at the time – and one time he said, ‘Oh, that was Leonardo, or, That was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis.’ That kind of thing,” Joanna recalled.

When asked if Epstein was “name-dropping” at the time, Joanna confirmed “yes.” She was later asked if she ever met Cameron, in which Joanna replied, “No.”

