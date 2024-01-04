Whoopi Goldberg Denies Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island, Slams False Rumors

Whoopi Goldberg is making something clear: she said she’s never been on Jeffrey Epstein‘s island.

On the Thursday (January 4) episode of The View, the co-hosts spoke about the 900 pages of documents relating to Epstein‘s crimes and cases. Some unredacted documents were unsealed by a New York judge on Wednesday (January 3).

Whoopi then took a moment to address conspiracy theories. Apparently, her name has been floating around on fake lists of celebrities who may have associated with Epstein. Whoopi denied all these associations on The View.

“Apparently, they said I was on the island. And I don’t go anywhere! So I’m just going to say — and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody — but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [and] people don’t realize they can be harmful,” she shared, regarding the false reports and conspiracies.

She then took a moment to deny some other rumors too, adding, “I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at The View. I mean, it just goes — it’s insane. It goes on and on and on.”

