Jeffrey Epstein List: Prominent Celebrities & Public Figures Named & What Was Said About Them

Names of people, celebrities, and public figures mentioned in court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers were unsealed by a New York judge this week.

We’ve gathered just some of the prominent names featured, as well as what was said about them.

Just because someone is mentioned here, does not mean they are guilty of criminal activity.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bill Clinton

Some mentions involving Bill Clinton include one from a Ghislaine Maxwell deposition, and another from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg.

“I can’t recollect having a meal with them, but just so we are clear, the allegations that President Clinton had a meal on Jeffrey’s island are 100% false,” Maxwell said at one point during the deposition.

Johanna‘s deposition found her being asked if she met Bill Clinton on Epstein‘s island and if she’d seen him in a helicopter being flown by Maxwell. Johanna said, “no” to these questions.

At another point, Johanna said, “I knew [Epstein] had dealings with Bill Clinton … He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

Prince Andrew

During Johanna‘s deposition, she said, “I came up and saw [Epstein accuser] Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey, Prince Andrew, Ghislaine in the room … At one point, Ghislaine told me to come upstairs, and we went into a closet and pulled out the puppet, the caricature of Prince Andrew, and brought it down. … They put the puppet on Virginia‘s lap, and I sat on Andrew‘s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia‘s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo.”

Donald Trump

Johanna‘s deposition found her speaking about a 2001 visit to Trump‘s casino, saying, “The pilot’s told me to go back and tell [Epstein] that we can’t land in New York and that we were going to have to land in Atlantic City. Jeffrey said, Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — we’ll go to the casino.”

She was also asked if she ever gave Trump a massage, to which she responded, “no.”

Magician David Copperfield

Johanna spoke of David Copperfield, recalling a dinner at Epstein‘s home.

She was asked, “Did you observe David Copperfield to be a friend of Jeffrey Epstein‘s?” she responded, “yes.” She was then asked, “Did Copperfield ever discuss Jeffrey‘s involvement with young girls with you?” She responded, “He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

“Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him,” Johanna added about the dinner with Copperfield. “So when I arrived at the house, he wasn’t there yet…and there was another girl there which I had never met and never seen. She seemed young to me.”

“And so I thought she could be younger than college age, but I had to assume for my own sanity that she was a daughter of one of his friends,” she added.

She also said he “did some magic tricks” at the dinner.

Michael Jackson

Johanna was asked about a sighting of Michael Jackson, saying, “I met Michael Jackson … At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach.” She was asked if she gave him a massage, to which she said no.

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson

Virginia Giuffre alleged in her deposition that she gave Richardson a massage.

Johanna mentioned him in her deposition too, saying, “I want to say that he was supposed to come to dinner when we were in New Mexico. I don’t know if I met him. I believe that he and Ghislaine had dinner separate from myself.”

Alan Dershowitz

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz was mentioned several times.

One paragraph of documents states, “One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein’s and well-known criminal defense attorney. Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Two Epstein housekeepers gave sworn testimony that they reportedly saw Dershowitz at Epstein‘s mansion “pretty often” and got massages while there.

“Dershowitz was present alone at the home of Epstein, without his family, in the presence of young girls,” Alfredo Rodriguez, a second housekeeper, alleged in a testimony.

Billionaire Thomas Pritzker

Virginia Giuffre said in her deposition that she had sex with Thomas Pritzker one time.

Info via Daily Beast, Page Six and Forbes.