Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Insider Reveals Truth About Britney Spears' New Album Rumors After Singer Issues Comment

Insider Reveals Truth About Britney Spears' New Album Rumors After Singer Issues Comment

Inside Selena Gomez's Group of Ride or Die Friends, Which Includes Taylor Swift &amp; Raquelle Stevens

Inside Selena Gomez's Group of Ride or Die Friends, Which Includes Taylor Swift & Raquelle Stevens

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 9:52 am

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Calvin Klein just debuted their new Spring 2024 campaign featuring a shirtless Jeremy Allen White in his underwear.

The 32-year-old The Bear star is modeling the Spring 2024 men’s Underwear collection in a variety of styles. You can see all the steamy photos in the gallery of this post!

Keep reading to find out more…

The campaign was shot in New York City, and also features Jeremy in a video from the brand, too. We’ve embedded the video as well for you to enjoy!

If you didn’t see, Jeremy recently went through a split from his famous wife and now has been linked to a famous singer.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Jeremy Allen White modeling Calvin Klein’s underwear for their new campaign…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 01
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 02
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 03
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 04
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 05
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 06
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 07
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 08
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 09
jeremy allen white calvin klein campaign 10

Credit: Mert Alas/Calvin Klein
Posted to: Jeremy Allen White, Shirtless, Underwear