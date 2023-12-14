Jeremy Allen White & Rosalia Continue to Publicly Show Affection as Romance Rumors Pick Up Steam

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White are looking more comfortable together than ever as they continue to hang out amid romance rumors.

The 31-year-old hitmaker and 32-year-old Iron Claw actor were first linked in late October and have been spotted together multiple times since then.

Earlier this month, paparazzi captured them holding hands while exploring Los Angeles together. New photos have emerged again, and they are packing on even more PDA.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the newest photos of Rosalia and Jeremy obtained by TMZ, the celebrities were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 13).

They stepped out for a smoke break and shared a tight embrace and a kiss.

Neither of the stars have yet to publicly confirm their relationship. They are both recently single.

If you were unaware, Rosalia and Rau Alejandra called off an engagement back in July.

Jeremy has been linked to model and actress Ashley Moore. He is also in the midst of navigating a divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin. The former couple came to an agreement on custody of their children back in October.

We’ll update you if we learn more!