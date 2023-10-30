Jeremy Allen White & Rosalia Head to the Farmers Market for Flowers Amid Romance Rumors

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia are feeding into rumors of a romance between them.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor and 31-year-old hitmaker had fans wondering if they were an item last week when they grabbed dinner together in Los Angeles.

On Monday (October 30), they took a trip to a farmers market in LA where Jeremy was seen walking around with a large bouquet of flowers in hand.

TMZ obtained photos of the stars walking together.

Dressed in white shorts and a blue zip-up hoodie, Rosalia carried a single flower in her hand. Jeremy opted for an olive cardigan, which he wore with a baseball cap.

Neither star has publicly commented on the whispers linking them as an item.

Rosalia is recently single after she and fellow musician Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement in July. They announced their engagement back in March.

Both Rosalia and Rauw have since addressed rumors of infidelity in their relationship.

Jeremy was linked to model and actress Ashley Moore back in August. He is currently navigating a divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin.

They came to an agreement in their custody arrangement earlier this month. Meanwhile, sources have revealed what caused their split.

We’ll keep you up to date if we learn more!