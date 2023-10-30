Robert De Niro Takes the Stand in Gender Discrimination Case Against Him

Robert De Niro is taking the stand as the first witness in the trial on gender discrimination and retaliation charges against him and his loan-out company, Canal Productions.

The 80-year-old two-time Oscar-winner was spotted arriving at federal court on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

Robert sued Canal’s former VP of production and finance Graham Chase Robinson in August 2019, claiming that she stole millions of frequent-flyer miles and binge-watched Netflix while on the clock.

In July 2021, Graham counter-sued for $12 million, alleging verbal harassment and gender discrimination against Robert.

The countersuit claims that Robert underpaid Graham based on her gender and made “vulgar, inappropriate and gendered comments” to her, according to THR.

Furthermore, Graham alleges that the Taxi Driver actor asked her to perform gendered tasks such as mending clothing and doing laundry.

“[Robert] does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude,” the complaint states.

When Robert took the stand on Monday, he pushed back on Graham‘s claims and said that her responsibilities had not changed when her title switched from assistant to VP of finance and production, per the outlet.

“The job is what it is,” Robert said. “The titles were not important.”

He also alleged that Graham was disrespectful to him, citing a disagreement the two had over moving paintings in Robert‘s townhouse.

“I wanted everybody to be happy and play nice,” he said. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

