Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

The lineup for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival is expected to be announced any day now, but there are some rumored names that some are saying have been confirmed as headliners.

The festival will take place across two weekends in April 2024 and the advance sale for passes is already over, so those wanting to attend will need to join a waitlist.

The first weekend will take place April 12-14 and the second weekend is April 19-21. The performers lineup will be the same for both weekends, but surprise guests are often different for the two weekends.

A new report has revealed the three acts who are reportedly going to headline at the festival and the report also revealed six acts who were in talks for the spots.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is rumored to perform…