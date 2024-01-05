Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation Together With Their Wives Elsa & Luciana - See the Pics!

Close friends Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon rang in 2024 together during a joint vacation with their wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso and families!

Elsa hopped online on Thursday (January 4) to share some photos from the ski trip, which included one of the famous couples together.

“New Years at the snow with my love ones. Happy New Year to all of you,” Elsa wrote in the caption that accompanied the post.

Her post opened with a selfie she took with Chris, 40, sitting in the snow. The Thor actor gave the camera a double thumbs up while she grinned a little ahead of him. She shared a few more pics of the two of them, including one of them embracing on the slopes.

Elsa also included a photo of herself, Chris, Luciana, Matt, 53, and another friend.

In the pic, Matt looks festive in a green snowsuit with a red top underneath. He has his arm wrapped around Luciana. Chris posed with his hands cradling Elsa‘s head and a cheeky grin.

It looks like the couples had a wonderful time together, and we hope that they have an even better 2024!

