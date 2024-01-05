Top Stories
Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return &amp; More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 6 Stars Join Show, 1 Star Confirmed to Return & More Stars Rumored to Make Comebacks

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Fri, 05 January 2024 at 3:02 pm

Gus Kenworthy Debuts New Relationship with New Year's Kissing Photo

Gus Kenworthy Debuts New Relationship with New Year's Kissing Photo

Gus Kenworthy has a new man in his life!

The 32-year-old former freestyler skier and Olympic athlete just shared photos from his New Year’s trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and he included a pic with his new boyfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…

It appears that Gus is dating software account executive Tyler Green!

Gus shared a solo photo of Tyler in his slideshow of pics and he appears to be the man that Gus is kissing and holding hands with in the other photos.

Also on the trip were Gus‘ longtime friends Jake Wilson, Constantine Rousouli, and Rob Anderson.

Gus was previously in relationships with actor Matthew Wilkas and sports agent Adam Umhoefer.

Check out the vacation photos in the slideshow embedded below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gus Kenworthy, Tyler Green