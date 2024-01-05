Gus Kenworthy Debuts New Relationship with New Year's Kissing Photo

Gus Kenworthy has a new man in his life!

The 32-year-old former freestyler skier and Olympic athlete just shared photos from his New Year’s trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and he included a pic with his new boyfriend.

It appears that Gus is dating software account executive Tyler Green!

Gus shared a solo photo of Tyler in his slideshow of pics and he appears to be the man that Gus is kissing and holding hands with in the other photos.

Also on the trip were Gus‘ longtime friends Jake Wilson, Constantine Rousouli, and Rob Anderson.

Gus was previously in relationships with actor Matthew Wilkas and sports agent Adam Umhoefer.

Check out the vacation photos in the slideshow embedded below.