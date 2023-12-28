Chris, Liam & Luke Hemsworth Belt Out Green Day in Funny Holiday Video

Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth are all successful actors, which is a good thing. We say that because based on fans’ response to a video from a recent jam session, they shouldn’t consider pursuing a music career like the Jonas Brothers.

On Wednesday (December 27), the Thor actor hopped on Instagram to share a video from a recent jam session he had with his brothers. In it, they belted out Green Day‘s hit song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

However, fans were quick to playfully roast them in the comments section.

Head inside to watch the Hemsworth brothers in action…

In the clip, Chris bangs away at a set of drums while Liam plays guitar and Luke sings into a microphone.

“Christmas album just dropped,” Chris joked in the caption.

Fans poked fun at the Marvel star not being a natural on the drums.

“Finally found something Chris Hemsworth is bad at,” one fan joked. Another agreed, writing, “He managed to drum on his own sticks more than the drums.”

Yet another fan teased that they enjoyed the video “on mute.”

If nothing else, they clearly seem to be having a wonderful time together!

Press play on the Hemsworth brothers’ musical moment below…