Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Actor Whose Career He'd Most Like to Emulate

Chris Hemsworth wears a relaxed gray suit while stepping out for the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival on Monday (December 4) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 40-year-old actor joined director Baz Luhrmann for an “In Conversation” event between the two.

During the event, Chris revealed some actors that he admires their career, with one standing out in particular as one whose career he’d most like to emulate.

Among the names include fellow Australian Nicole Kidman and Anthony Hopkins, but his “one north star” is Tom Cruise, according to Deadline.

“What I really appreciate about what Tom has done is that there’s always an entertainment factor to his work, but there’s a moral message underneath. I’d call it sort of accidental learning,” Chris shared.

“With Tom, it’s so interesting because it’s the longevity. Even now, he works so hard. He’s still got this unbelievable work ethic,” Baz added. “When we did the rounds on Elvis, he had Top Gun. Let’s be honest, everyone had said the cinema was over. And then Tom comes flying in on a jet and saves Cinema. It was a phenomenon.”

