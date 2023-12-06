Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint to Lakers Game for His 8th Birthday

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to celebrate her son’s birthday!

The 43-year-old reality star and American Horror Story actress sat courtside with son Saint West to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game for his 8th birthday on Tuesday night (December 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim wore a leather jacket over an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit for the game while Saint wore a Lakers jersey repping LeBron James‘ number 23.

Keep reading to find out more…

After the game, Kim took to Instagram to share some cute photos and videos of Saint throughout the years in honor of his birthday.

“My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” Kim wrote.

If you missed it, Kim has a new comedy movie in the works at Netflix AND she’s re-teaming with Ryan Murphy for a new series!