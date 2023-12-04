Kim Kardashian Lands Lead Role in Legal Series, Re-Teaming with Ryan Murphy for 'Sexy Adult Procedural' with an A-List Love Interest!

Kim Kardashian has landed her next acting gig – and she’s leading her own series from executive producer Ryan Murphy!

This will be the second collaboration between Kim and Ryan after they worked on this fall’s installment of American Horror Story together.

Deadline has all the details about the new project, calling it a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” where Kim will star as “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”

The project has landed at Hulu, the home of her reality show The Kardashians, and her deal to star as the lead in the show is currently in negotiations.

Ryan and the show’s writers, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, reportedly pitched the show to Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, and they committed to the project immediately.

The cast will include three other female stars to portray fellow lawyers, and apparently, they’re also looking for an A-lister to take on the role of Kim‘s love interest! Stay tuned as we learn more.

They’re aiming for a shoot date later in 2024.

If you don’t know, Kim has been studying to become a lawyer for years. Find out the latest update on her journey!