Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo Talk About Working Together on Marvel Movies, Being 'Bangable' & When They First Met in Variety's Actors on Actors Interview

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are reflecting on their shared history!

The actors and co-stars sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, out now.

During the conversation, the two spoke about their respective Marvel runs.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We had this whole decade-and-a-half Marvel run where we were just looking at each other like, ‘God, we’re really lucky. What are we doing? Who’s a wizard? Who’s coming from outer space?’” Robert recalled.

“It was such a different world. They didn’t really cast people like us. I’ll never forget, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m right for this.’ And you’re like, ‘Come on, Ruffalo, we got this,’” Mark said.

They also talked about first meeting on Zodiac

“I remember that was maybe the first time we really had our feet put to the fire with an exacting director who does things a certain way,” Robert said.

“There was no delete button ever in digital cinema, and he specifically had it invented so that he could say, ‘We’re going to delete takes 1 through 45,’ and you’re just like, ‘No, no, no, no! Thirty-eight was my baby!’” Mark noted.

Plus, Robert gave Mark quite the compliment: “I’ve got to say, you look pretty bangable to me, in case you were wondering.”

Watch the whole conversation…

If you didn’t see, Robert nearly wasn’t Iron Man!