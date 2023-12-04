Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez &amp; More!

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 12:29 pm

A$AP Rocky Fronts Bottega Veneta's Paparazzi Style Campaign (Exclusive)

A$AP Rocky Fronts Bottega Veneta's Paparazzi Style Campaign (Exclusive)

A$AP Rocky is accustomed to photographers capturing his every move but Bottega Veneta is taking it to the next level.

The Italian luxury brand captured the 35-year-old rap and fashion icon in a series of paparazzi-style images for their Pre-Spring 2024 campaign. The “Ready Made” campaign references the term coined by French painter and sculptor Marcel Duchamp in 1916 to describe prefabricated, often mass-produced objects isolated from their intended use and elevated to the status of art by the artist choosing and designating them as such.

The series of photos shows A$AP “on the go” in everyday life situations – going for a jog, walking a dog, and en route to a birthday party.

Click through the gallery for A$AP‘s brand new Bottega campaign including an exclusive shot of him holding a purple beverage.

Love a clever fashion campaign!
Just Jared on Facebook
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 01
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 02
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 03
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 04
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 05
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 06
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 07
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 08
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 09
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 10
asap rocky bottega veneta campaign 11

Photos: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Posted to: ASAP Rocky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images