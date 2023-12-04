A$AP Rocky Fronts Bottega Veneta's Paparazzi Style Campaign (Exclusive)

A$AP Rocky is accustomed to photographers capturing his every move but Bottega Veneta is taking it to the next level.

The Italian luxury brand captured the 35-year-old rap and fashion icon in a series of paparazzi-style images for their Pre-Spring 2024 campaign. The “Ready Made” campaign references the term coined by French painter and sculptor Marcel Duchamp in 1916 to describe prefabricated, often mass-produced objects isolated from their intended use and elevated to the status of art by the artist choosing and designating them as such.

The series of photos shows A$AP “on the go” in everyday life situations – going for a jog, walking a dog, and en route to a birthday party.

Click through the gallery for A$AP‘s brand new Bottega campaign including an exclusive shot of him holding a purple beverage.

Love a clever fashion campaign!