Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 12:04 pm

Robert Downey Jr. Nearly Didn't Get the Role of Iron Man, Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains Why Tony Stark Won't Return!

Robert Downey Jr. Nearly Didn't Get the Role of Iron Man, Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains Why Tony Stark Won't Return!

Robert Downey Jr.‘s closest friends and collaborators are speaking out about his life and legacy.

The 58-year-old Iron Man star in featured in a cover story for Vanity Fair, out now.

In the story, we learn more about why he was almost passed up for his role as Tony Stark in Iron Man, his Oppenheimer transformation, and why wife Susan Downey worried he might have gone “too far.”

Click through to find out more about Robert Downey Jr…

Getty Images