'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is a hit!

Beyoncé‘s concert film, which was written, directed and produced by Beyoncé, topped the domestic box office with $21 million in its opening weekend, slightly ahead of expectations, via Variety on Sunday (December 3).

It’s one of the best debuts for a concert film, following Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour ($92.9 million), 2008’s Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert ($31.1 million), 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and 2009’s Michael Jackson: This Is It ($23.2 million).

It’s the first time in two decades a film has opened to more than $20 million on the weekend following Thanksgiving, which is a notoriously slow time.

The movie brought in an additional $6.4 million in 94 territories overseas, bringing its global haul so far to $27.4 million.

With her movie being distributed at AMC Theatres rather than a traditional studio, Beyoncé gets to take home roughly 50% of box office earnings, with exhibitors keeping the remaining revenues and AMC taking a small distribution fee. The tour itself brought in roughly $579 million worldwide.

