Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez &amp; More!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 12:07 pm

'True Detective: Night Country' Trailer Teases a New Mystery in Alaska

'True Detective: Night Country' Trailer Teases a New Mystery in Alaska

The trailer for True Detective: Night Country has finally arrived!

The fourth installment of the HBO series stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the title roles.

Here’s the logline: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Keep reading to find out more…

Also starring in season four are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes.

The series is set to debut on January 14 on Max.

Watch the trailer below!
