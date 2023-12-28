Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Reason Why She Opted Not to Make Cameo in 2023's 'The Color Purple'

Oprah Winfrey was part of the original 1985 film cast of The Color Purple, but decided not to make a cameo in the 2023 version in theaters now. If you don’t know, Oprah portrayed the role of Sofia in 1985 and was Oscar nominated for her role. She acted as a producer this go around.

The topic came about because there is a surprise cameo by another star in the film!

About why she chose not to make a cameo, Oprah shared, “Actually, I thought about it, it would’ve been good in the church scene, but I thought it would also be distracting when Sofia is getting married that if the old original Sofia was just one of the people in the church, and then they were shooting that in the middle of Georgia when COVID was [spreading] like, ‘OK, well I ain’t sitting in that church all day anyway,’” she told THR while laughing.

She continued, "And also I just think it's more special that it's just [REDACTED making the cameo].