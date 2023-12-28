Travis Kelce Reveals What He Gave His Teammates for Christmas (& Another Player Went Even Bigger With Their Gifts!)

Travis Kelce got his Kansas City Chiefs teammates a very thoughtful gift for Christmas this year.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Super Bowl-winning NFL team took the field on Christmas day for a game, which was attended by girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After the fact, he revealed how he shared the love with the team. He also spilled on how his teammate Patrick Mahomes took gift giving to an even more impressive level.

Read more about Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas gifts…

During the newest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Travis confirmed that he had his teammates on his gift list.

“This year, I went up and teamed up with my guy Daniel Patrick [a designer] and got everybody velour jumpsuits,” he revealed, describing them as “nice, cozy, comfy.”

Travis added, “Everybody can just, you know, this winter, can enjoy a nice velour top and bottom. Just a hoodie and sweatpants, man. It’s so good.”

Meanwhile, Patrick gifted the Chiefs’ offensive line customized golf carts.

“I was trying to get out of the parking lot, I think it was last Thursday, and everybody is just flying around,” he recalled. “Those things are street legal, so everybody’s going about 35 miles per hour.”

If you missed it, Travis recently explained an emotional outburst he had during the team’s Christmas game.

The football star also went viral thanks to a steamy video.

Press play on the new episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast below…