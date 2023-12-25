Top Stories
Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 4:55 pm

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Taylor Swift was in the crowd to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas Day game, though the team sadly lost to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 34-year-old singer was in a private suite with her family and some friends during the game on Monday afternoon (December 25) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor has gone to many of the Chiefs’ games this season and as we have been doing every week, lets take a look at all of the people sitting with her in the suite.

Browse through the slideshow to see who joined Taylor Swift at the game…

