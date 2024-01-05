Golden Globes 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed with 23 More Stars Added!

CBS has announced the full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and there are 23 more names added to the star-studded lineup.

The event is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy and will air live on CBS on Sunday night (January 7) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The show is airing on CBS after many years on NBC. You can also stream the event live on Paramount+.

This year introduces two new awards categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Make sure to check out the full list of nominees!

2024 Golden Globes Presenters

Amanda Seyfried

America Ferrera

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Annette Bening

Ben Affleck

Daniel Kaluuya

Don Cheadle

Dua Lipa

Elizabeth Banks

Florence Pugh

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Gabriel Macht

George Lopez

Hailee Steinfeld

Hunter Schafer

Issa Rae

Jared Leto

Jodie Foster

Jon Batiste

Jonathan Bailey

Julia Garner

Justin Hartley

Kate Beckinsale

Keri Russell

Kevin Costner

Mark Hamill

Matt Damon

Michelle Yeoh

Naomi Watts

Oprah Winfrey

Orlando Bloom

Patrick J. Adams

Ray Romano

Rose McIver

Shameik Moore

Simu Liu

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Will Ferrell