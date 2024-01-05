Golden Globes 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed with 23 More Stars Added!
CBS has announced the full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and there are 23 more names added to the star-studded lineup.
The event is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy and will air live on CBS on Sunday night (January 7) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The show is airing on CBS after many years on NBC. You can also stream the event live on Paramount+.
This year introduces two new awards categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Make sure to check out the full list of nominees!
Head inside to check out the full list of presenters…
See the full list of presenters below…
2024 Golden Globes Presenters
Amanda Seyfried
America Ferrera
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Annette Bening
Ben Affleck
Daniel Kaluuya
Don Cheadle
Dua Lipa
Elizabeth Banks
Florence Pugh
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
Gabriel Macht
George Lopez
Hailee Steinfeld
Hunter Schafer
Issa Rae
Jared Leto
Jodie Foster
Jon Batiste
Jonathan Bailey
Julia Garner
Justin Hartley
Kate Beckinsale
Keri Russell
Kevin Costner
Mark Hamill
Matt Damon
Michelle Yeoh
Naomi Watts
Oprah Winfrey
Orlando Bloom
Patrick J. Adams
Ray Romano
Rose McIver
Shameik Moore
Simu Liu
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Will Ferrell