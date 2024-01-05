Timothee Chalamet Looks Effortlessly Cool During Outing as 'Wonka' Dominates Box Office

Timothee Chalamet looks as stylish as ever during an outing in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old Dune actor was spotted on a shopping trip on Sunset Blvd on Thursday (January 4) as his new movie Wonka continues to dominate the box office.

Wearing a brown sweatshirt with maroon pants, Timothee added a subtle pop of color to his wardrobe with sky blue accents. He finished off his look with a baseball cap and a gold chain.

His outing comes shortly after he got some good news about the success of Wonka.

According to People, Wonka slayed the box office over the holiday weekend and retained the top spot over Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Timothee‘s latest movie has surpassed $140 million domestically and has been a hit with critics.

The news comes after a busy holiday for the actor. It appears that he attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s family party on Christmas Eve. He attended a Lakers basketball game on Christmas day and got some less satisfying news after the game was over.

