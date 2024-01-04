Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024 Alongside Lily Gladstone in Palm Springs

Leonardo DiCaprio is ready for awards season!

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor was joined by Lily Gladstone on the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars are being honored with the Vanguard Award, which is “a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

The festival calls the movie the “must-see film of the year.”

One day earlier, Lily was in New York City to accept the Best Actress award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. That same day, she and director Martin Scorsese were honored at a lunch held at Aman New York. Check out the photos in the gallery!

FYI: Lily is wearing a custom Rodarte dress.

