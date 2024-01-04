Top Stories
Gerry & Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 11:42 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024 Alongside Lily Gladstone in Palm Springs

Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024 Alongside Lily Gladstone in Palm Springs

Leonardo DiCaprio is ready for awards season!

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor was joined by Lily Gladstone on the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars are being honored with the Vanguard Award, which is “a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

The festival calls the movie the “must-see film of the year.”

One day earlier, Lily was in New York City to accept the Best Actress award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. That same day, she and director Martin Scorsese were honored at a lunch held at Aman New York. Check out the photos in the gallery!

Check out our Golden Globes winner predictions to see if we think the film will pick up any awards.

FYI: Lily is wearing a custom Rodarte dress.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone at the awards show…
Photos: Getty, David Benthal/BFA
