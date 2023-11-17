Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals How Sharon Stone Helped Him & Another Famous Actor at Start of Their Careers

Leonardo DiCaprio is forever indebted to Sharon Stone, and he expressed his gratitude in a recent interview.

The 49-year-old Titanic legend is a bona fide movie star in 2023. However, when he worked with Sharon on The Quick and the Dead in 1995, he was relatively unknown and studio heads weren’t sure about him.

In her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon revealed that she paid Leonardo‘s salary so that he would be cast in the movie.

He opened up about the touching gesture and revealed another A-list actor that Sharon did the same for.

Speaking to E News, Leonardo said that he’d thanked Sharon “many times” over the years.

“I don’t know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough,” he continued, adding that Sharon was “amazing.”

Leonardo said that he wasn’t the only actor to benefit from Sharon’s generosity. She “did that with myself and Russell Crowe at the time.”

“She said, ‘These are the two actors I want to work with,’” he explained. “It’s incredible. She’s been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I’m very thankful.”

