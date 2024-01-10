Leonardo DiCaprio & Sean Penn To Star In 'Secret' & Expensive Paul Thomas Anderson Film With Regina Hall, Budget Revealed

Paul Thomas Anderson has assembled an all-star trio to star in his next film!

The Oscar-nominated director is set to helm an untitled film, which is looking to be his most expensive film to date, and he has cast longtime friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, as well as Regina Hall.

Keep reading to find out more…

The secretive project will be produced with Warner Bros, and the expensive price tag is reportedly approaching $100 million!

Plot details on the film are being kept under wraps, but will have a “contemporary setting and will be an ensemble piece,” a source reveals, via Variety.

Filming is said to begin later this month in California.

This will mark the second film that Sean and Paul have worked on together, following the 2022 feature Licorice Pizza, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Paul.

Leonardo was just in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon. He is also on the 2024 Oscars shortlist for a nomination, as is the movie.