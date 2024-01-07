Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone Coordinate Outfits for Golden Globes 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are hitting the red carpet!

The Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars posed for photos together while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow cast members Cara Jade Myers and Tantoo Cardinal were also in attendance.

Leo and Lily are both nominated for their leading roles in Flowers of the Killer Moon while the movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Leo is wearing a Giorgio Armani tux. Lily is wearing a custom Valentino dress. Cara is wearing a custom Rodarte dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Hanut101 jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the stars arriving at the awards show…