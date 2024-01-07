Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph & Janelle James Wear Coordinated Looks at Golden Globes 2024

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James bring a pop of color to their black dresses while arriving for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Abbott Elementary stars donned similar, coordinated looks as they hit the red carpet at the annual awards show, where their comedy is up for an award.

Their co-stars Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis were also in attendance to support their hit ABC series.

If you missed it, creator/writer/executive producer and star Quinta Brunson hit the red carpet as well. She is also up for an individual acting award.

Abbott Elementary won for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Quinta the year before, so they could become winners two years in a row. Best of luck!!

FYI: Sheryl is wearing a custom Safiyaa gown. Janelle is wearing a Monsoori dress, Flor De Maria shoes, a Jeffery Levinson clutch and House of Emmanuele jewelry. Tyler is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana tux and shoes, a Cartier watch and a David Yurman ring and necklace. Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Check out more photos of the Abbott Elementary cast at the 2024 Golden Globes in the gallery…