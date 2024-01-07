Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:13 pm

Quinta Brunson Goes Chic in Champagne-Colored Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Quinta Brunson is gracing the red carpet!

The 34-year-old Abbott Elementary star posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Quinta Brunson

For the event, Quinta dazzled in a champagne-colored dress.

Quinta is nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Abbott Elementary while the series is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ photos of Quinta Brunson arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Quinta Brunson