Quinta Brunson Goes Chic in Champagne-Colored Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Quinta Brunson is gracing the red carpet!

The 34-year-old Abbott Elementary star posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, Quinta dazzled in a champagne-colored dress.

Quinta is nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Abbott Elementary while the series is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

