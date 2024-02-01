Kim Petras Discusses Her Relationship With Sex as a Trans Woman, Feeling 'Hopeless' in Her Past

Kim Petras opened up about her relationship with sex and sexuality as a trans woman in a new interview.

The 31-year-old “Unholy” pop star spoke to Cosmopolitan about how she reclaimed ownership of her sexuality.

She also reflected on feeling “very hopeless” in her youth and how that influences her today.

Read more about Kim Petras…

Kim explained that she created an alter ego that helped her embrace her sexuality more. She introduced the character via her sex-positive EP Slut Pop.

“She is the Kim who’s not afraid of anything sexual and really not ashamed of her body and really not limiting herself,” Kim said. “That’s something I aspire to be.”

The Grammy winner explained that she struggled with feeling sexy in the past: “For me, growing up trans, all of that has been a big deal. Am I supposed to feel sexy? Does anyone think I’m sexy? ‘No, you’re the weird school freak’ is buried into you if you’re a trans kid.”

Embracing Slut Pop Kim “felt freeing” because it gave her the ability to discuss a challenging topic without a sense of fear.

“My childhood felt very hopeless. I felt so outside of society and so made into an object because my identity was constantly talked about. It felt like I had to deal with a lot of things that kids don’t have to deal with until they’re much older,” Kim admitted, adding that her perspective has changed.

That will reflect in her future musical releases, where she might emerge without an alter ego. “Now, I see the beauty in the darkness. And so for my future project, I’m going to try to talk about that,” she explained.

If you missed it, Kim has previously discussed the backlash to her Sam Smith collab.