NBC Readies 'Suits' Spinoff Series - Details Revealed

Fans of Suits will have an exciting opportunity to return to the franchise over at NBC.

The popular TV series became a breakout success again in 2023 on Netflix years after its finale originally aired.

After becoming one of the most popular shows of 2023, NBC decided to order a pilot for a spinoff series. Details are coming to light about what fans should expect.

According to Deadline, the series will be titled Suits: L.A.. Instead of rebooting or reviving the original series, the plan is for a Los Angeles-specific spinoff.

Suits L.A. will introduce a character named Ted Black, who moved from New York to Los Angeles. He’ll interact closely with a new team.

According to a description provided by Deadline: “His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Franchise creator Aaron Korsh will return for the spinoff, and the show will enter production next month. Executive producers David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein are also involved.

At the moment, there are no plans to bring the original cast back.

