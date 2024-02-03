Justin Bieber Takes the Stage for First Performance in Over a Year After Canceled Tour

Justin Bieber made a long-awaited return to the stage over a year after his last performance.

The 29-year-old “Baby” hitmaker postponed his Justice World Tour in September 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. The tour never resumed and was canceled in March 2023.

He got back into action with a small show earlier this week while in Canada ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Justin was one of four celebrity captains who helped facilitate the draft for the game. He was joined by Michael Buble, Tate McRae and Will Arnett.

While in the area, he stopped by Drake‘s History Club for a concert. Billboard noted that he played hits and fan-favorites that span the entirety of his career.

That includes his 2010 song “Eenie Meenie” and an imaginative remix of “Baby.” More recent songs that made the setlist were the likes of “Peaches” and his remix of SZA‘s “Snooze.”

We hope that he had a good time and enjoyed his comeback!

