Harry Styles Was Considered for Roles in 8 Movies, but Other Actors Were Cast (The List Includes a Movie That Premiered in 2024)

Harry Styles made his big screen debut in 2017′s Dunkirk. Since then, he’s pursued a career as a movie star while still ruling the charts with his music.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led two acclaimed films in 2022 alone. Like any other actor, though, Harry has been in the running for some major roles that he did not end up landing.

Some of those he was only considered at early phases in the casting projects. Others he auditioned for before someone else was cast. Harry even passed on a couple of projects for various reasons!

We gathered together everything we know about the roles that Harry was considered for. The list even includes a movie that was already released in 2024 and another that will premiere soon. Interestingly, he competed with the same actor for two roles.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the movies that Harry Styles could have starred in…