Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Had Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Alyssa Milano has officially waded into the renewed Charmed drama.

If you missed it, earlier this year Alyssa‘s former costar Holly Marie Combs addressed a long-standing rumor surrounding the show – that Alyssa got Shannen Doherty fired.

Holly told Shannen that the rumor was true and revealed what she was told by producers after Shannen‘s character was killed in the show’s third season.

A few weeks after the conversation went viral, Alyssa has responded.

Deadline noted that Alyssa did not directly deny the rumor while speaking to fans during an event in Orlando, Florida. Instead, she said that she was “sad” and then explained why.

“I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this, and I will just say that I’m sad,” she said, adding, “I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or my life or how it does or does not affect my life.”

Alyssa continued, saying that she was sad that the show “had been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”

“I’m sad that people can’t move past it. I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us,” she opined.

She added that she’d spent time trying to “heal of my trauma.”

“I’ve worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people,” she said.

