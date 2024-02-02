Alyssa Milano Says She Can't Afford to Pay for Son's Entire Baseball Team Trip Amid Continued Backlash for GoFundMe Page

Alyssa Milano is speaking out again amid the continued backlash for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe to help her 12-year-old son Milo and his baseball team raise $10,000 for a trip to Cooperstown.

The former Charmed actress was called out on social media for asking fans to donate when she’s a wealthy celebrity who might be able to afford to fund the trip herself.

Alyssa previously said that she “paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.” She added that the kids on the team do fundraising for other activities.

After someone left negative comments on her son Milo‘s personal Instagram page, Alyssa decided to speak out with a lengthier statement.

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different. As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio,” Alyssa said on Instagram.

Alyssa included a screencap of some of the comments Milo faced on his page.

The GoFundMe page has raised $13,510, which exceeded the goal of $10,000.