Donald Glover Steps Out with Wife Michelle White After Confirming They Got Married While Filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series

Donald Glover and his wife Michelle White are enjoying some quality time together amid the release of his new Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The married couple was seen walking around New York City on Thursday (February 1).

Donald recently confirmed his marriage in a new interview.

“I love marriage because I never had rose-coloured glasses about it. My dad was always like, ‘Oh, marriage is really hard work,’” he told The Independent. “It was never like, ‘Oh you’re supposed to be happy all the time.’”

Donald‘s Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine confirmed he got married while the show was filming.

“We both got married to our partners, respectively,” she said. “Donald got married during the show and I got married right after the show, so definitely it had an impact on us.”