Fri, 02 February 2024 at 4:24 pm

Bad Bunny Invites Fans Into His Bubble Bath with Hot New Selfies

Bad Bunny Invites Fans Into His Bubble Bath with Hot New Selfies

Bad Bunny just shared some hot new photos on social media!

The 29-year-old entertainer dropped a slideshow of pics on Friday afternoon (February 2) while taking a bubble bath.

Benito‘s new pics show off his shirtless body, the tattoos that flank his body, and there’s even one that shows off his legs, with just some bubbles covering up his private area.

Check out all of the photos inside…

“baño,” he simply captioned the pics on Instagram, which, of course, translates to bathroom in English.

Within the hour of posting the selfies, the singer/rapper’s comments were flooded with fans thirsting over the new pics.

These new photos come just a month after Bad Bunny reunited with ex Kendall Jenner, where they reportedly celebrated New Year’s together, along with a group of friends.

Check out all of Bad Bunny’s latest hot selfies in the gallery…
Photos: Instagram: @badbunnypr
