Fri, 02 February 2024 at 4:07 pm

Timothee Chalamet & 'Dune' Cast React to Viral Popcorn Bucket During Hilarious 'Kimmel' Interview - Watch Now!

Timothee Chalamet & 'Dune' Cast React to Viral Popcorn Bucket During Hilarious 'Kimmel' Interview - Watch Now!

The cast of Dune: Part Two is sharing their opinion on the viral popcorn bucket that will be sold in movie theaters.

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh made an appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (February 1) in Hollywood.

During the interview, Jimmy brought out the popcorn bucket and noted how it’s going viral because of the odd way people have to put their hand into it.

When Jimmy offered to let the cast put their hand in to get popcorn, Zendaya said, “I’m good, I’m okay.” Florence reacted, “That’s not okay. Who made that? That’s not okay. That’s wrong.”

Timothee did go for some popcorn and jokingly pretended that he was being sucked into the bucket by the sandworm.

Keep reading to find out more…

Watch the interview below.
Photos: ABC
