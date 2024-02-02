Robin Thicke Reveals When He & Fiancée April Love Geary Plan to Get Married

Robin Thicke is opening up about wedding plans with fiancée April Love Geary!

The 46-year-old singer and his longtime love have been dating for nearly 10 years now, and got engaged back on Christmas Eve in 2018.

While attending the Bilt Rewards’ Casino Royale Party at NMHC on Wednesday night (January 31), pictured here in the gallery, Robin dished on when they plan to finally tie the knot.

“Wedding plans are a priority, we’re looking at 2024 and we’re very excited,” he dished to People.

They’re also parents to three children – Mia, 5, Lola, 4, and Luca, 3.

“My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we’ve matured in to three-time parents together,” he added, reflecting on their relationship. “She’s really the most amazing woman a man could ask for.”

Robin is of course, also father to 13-year-old Julian, whom he shares with ex Paula Patton.