Jennifer Lopez Turns New York City Into Her Runway Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performances

Jennifer Lopez has touched down in New York City ahead of her performance on Saturday Night Live, and she’s putting on a runway show as she explores the city.

The Hustlers actress and This Is Me…Now musician will be the musical guest on the February 3 episode of the popular late-night show alongside host Ayo Edebiri.

She was spotted on Thursday night (February 1) looking very cool in a heavy fur jacket. JLo paired the coat with white pants, a graphic tee, sneakers, a baseball cap and a custom Gucci bag. She had another, smaller bag at her waist, too!

On Friday, JLo headed into NBC Studios in another stylish outfit.

This time, she wore embroidered jeans, which she paired with a V-neck T-shirt and a warm blue jacket. The superstar wore sunglasses and looked ready to get down to action!

We can’t wait to see her on the show this weekend.

Did you know that JLo has been linked to a movie inspired by a classic kids show?

She’s also fresh off a very stylish trip to France for Paris Fashion Week, and we’ve got all of the pics of her outfits.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jennifer Lopez in the gallery…