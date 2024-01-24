Jennifer Lopez Stuns While Attending Valentino & Elie Saab Haute Couture Shows at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez had a busy day at Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture on Wednesday (January 24) in Paris, France.

The 54-year-old entertainer stepped out for two fashion shows that day.

In the morning, JLo wore a green dress with a floral cape draped over her shoulders while attending the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Later that day, Jennifer hit up the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in a black gown with silver bejeweled appliques over the sleeves.

In between shows, Jennifer and members of her team, including stylist Mariel Haenn and longtime producing partner Benny Medina, went out for lunch at Gigi.

That day was also Benny‘s birthday, and JLo wished him a “Happy Birthday” on her Instagram story – Happy birthday Benny!

Earlier in the week, Jennifer was in attendance, sitting front row at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. Check out the pics!

If you missed it, JLo was announced as an upcoming musical guest on Saturday Night Live, marking her fifth appearance on the show.

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Jennifer Lopez at Paris Fashion Week…